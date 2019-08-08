The quality of marriage is not in the extravagant ceremony-Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has admonished would be couples to desist from investing in extravagant weddings since it has no value and effect on the long term relationship after the ceremony.

In his view, the quality of marriage ‘’is not in the ceremony but in the long term relationship’’.

He made the assertions in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He encouraged people preparing for marriage to discuss about the need to organize a simple ceremony instead of wasting so much money on extravagant ceremonies.

He was reacting a report, which suggested he spent an amount of GHc300 on his marriage.

He reiterated the point he spent only GHc300 on his marriage some 10 years ago.

Okyeame added that he went with the small group to sign for the marriage at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The Rap Doctor further revealed that part of the GH₵300 was used to prepare fufu for his guests.

Okyeame and his wife have been married for 10 years and are blessed with two children – a boy and girl.

;’’Why should couples go in for a loan and invest in their marriage then struggle to repay the loan. Before I married my wife, we discussed about this and agreed we were not going to spend so much money on our marriage. I am appealing to young people not waste money on marriage ceremonies.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

