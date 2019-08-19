The only good news we want to hear from NAM 1 is for us to get our money by August ending-Menzgold customers

The Coalition of aggrieved Menzgold customers has said they expect to pay their movies licked up by close of this month.

A spokesperson for the aggrieved customers, Timothy Binob confirmed to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have received an official invitation to attend the press conference to be addressed by the embattled CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah later today.



He indicated the only good news they want to hear from NAM 1 as he is popularly known is to be told they will receive their money by ending of this month.

Nana Appiah Mensah will today (Monday), address the press on the state of affairs of his company.

Nana Appiah Mensah in a tweet on Wednesday assured that he will provide final practical resolutions to all “pending teasing matters, geared towards a highly possible rebound soon”.

He posted: “I will address the press on the 19th August,19, regarding the state of affairs of our companies, with final practical resolutions to all pending teasing matters, geared towards a highly possible rebound soon. Stay tuned to Zylofon FM & tv for updates.#GhanaShallProsper?”.

Timothy Binob said the decision to address the media ” is a good one but the only good news we want to hear is that our monies would be paid by close of this month.”



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

