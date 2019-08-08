The only female aspirant in NPP Amasaman parl primaries vows to unseat NDC MP

The only female aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Amasaman constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP), parliamentary primaries says she is not perturbed at the fact that she is contesting four men.

Mrs. Muriel Nana Oye Agoe popularly known as Madam 1 was optimistic that says will emerge as the parliamentary candidate and wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With an ‘All Inclusive Agenda’, the aspirant is promising the youth of the area sustainable jobs and traders especially women, support for their businesses.

She said majority of the women have bemoaned the pain they go through in getting access to loans to expand their businesses and as part of efforts to assist them, she intends establishing mechanisms to offer soft loans for the traders.

Madam 1 told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that she was encouraged to contest due to the unprecedented achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Muriel Agoe is married to a diplomat and the Chief Executive Officer for Top-level logistics an NGO.

Her NGO has initiated moves to help farmers and one of such is a collaboration with Korean government, which has provided support to Ghanaian farmers in mechanised farming.

The aspirant said she has done a lot for the NPP and contributed her quota as ‘’a great supporter of the party’’.

She disclosed she had turned down an appeal on her to contest the seat twice but felt the need to accept the challenge this year because ‘’the party supporters and youth in the area believe I am capable of representing their interest in parliament”.

She has promised to introduce skills and vocational training for the unemployed youth and farming to the youth saying, ‘’with determination, we can achieve positive results’’.

Mrs. Muriel Agoe also promised to lobby to help improve upon the poor road network in the constituency.

In her view, although the job of an MP is not construct roads, the influence of an MP can help create jobs, help bring roads as well as help bring more and better infrastructure. It will depend on how you lobby. It is possible for us to do that and when given the nod, it would not be difficult to do that.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

