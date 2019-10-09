General News

The Gambia Familiarizes with Police Operations in Ghana.

Heads of Security Sector Institutions (SSI) of The Gambia have paid study tour to the Ghana Police Service, to have firsthand information about the operations and administration of Policing in Ghana.

The tour, which took place this afternoon involved a delegation led by The Gambian National Security Advisor to the President. It also included the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Interior & Defence, Inspector General of Gambia Police Force, the Army Commander, Chief Fire Officer and others, who were in Ghana to familiarize with security operations of the country.

In an interactive meeting between the delegation and Management Board members of the Ghana Police Service, the Director of National Operations ACP/Dr. Sayibu S. Gariba briefed the delegation on the “Ghana Police Service in the Context of National Security”

The IGP, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh who hosted the delegation expressed gratitude and readiness of the Ghana Police Administration to partner with security services on best practices.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

