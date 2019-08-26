Tema to host PGA Gold Fields Accra Tournament

Tema Country Golf Club will play host to the newly initiated competition by executives and sponsors of Professional Golfers Association of Ghana ( PGA) dubbed ‘PGA Gold Fields Accra Tournament’, which tees off from Thursday 29th to 31st September 2019.

Vice-Captain of PGA of Ghana, Eric Henaku, in an interview said this is a competition that will prepare the grounds for the major annual Gold Fields PGA Championship at Damang, in December.

Mr. Henaku, also revealed that about 45 professional golfers drawn from golf clubs such as Achimota, Celebrity, Royal Golf Club, Tarkwa, Obuasi, Takoradi, the host club Tema, and other golf clubs across the country will participate.

A total purse of Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc40, 000.00) is been set aside for the tournament of which thirty-five for regular and five thousand is for the seniors.

There will be no cut system format after the second day, rather, all the 45 golfers will play for the three days, he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the first eighteen placed players will be awarded cash prizes with the winner bagging Six Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc6,000).

Eric Henaku concluded by assuring lovers of golf that this year’s tournament has a touch of new innovations.

Some of the golfers who are to be watched in this year’s game include Kojo Barnni, maiden Western Tour Champion, West Africa Tour Champion Vincent Torgah, Emos Korblah, the only Ghanaian Professional Golfer who has represented Ghana twice in British Seniors Open.

Aside from these golfers, one of the newly promoted pro golfers who is doing well Maxwell Owusu Bonsu will be looking forward to winning.

Others who are also expected to show character on the course to rob shoulders with earlier mentioned golfers are Lucky Ayisah, Godwin Sai, Anthony Gbenyo, Stephen Korku Klah, all of Achimota, John Mawuli, of Celebrity Golf Club, Tournament Director Nana Akwasi Prempeh and former captain of PGA Solomon Harvey, both of Damang and Nsuta respectively.

Issah Adams and Prince Amponsah of Obuasi will be in action, Kwame Kronzu, Francis Torah as well as Kwame Ligbidi all of host Club Tema Country Golf Club.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

