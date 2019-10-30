General News

Takoradi: NPP Treasurer shot dead

The Takoradi Constituency Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Mark Ofori, has been shot dead.

Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered that Mr. Ofori was shot in his house at Fijai, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western region by some unknown assailants.

The incident the website has also gathered has thrown residents into a state of shock and fear.

According to reports, the assailants took nothing from his residence.

You might also like..

UCC suspends lecturers after school floods

Accra needs re-planning to end perennial flooding-Planner

No arrest has been made yet.

.By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

UCC suspends lecturers after school floods

General News

Accra needs re-planning to end perennial flooding-Planner

General News

Free SHS will continue to be free for all, whether poor or rich-Gov’t to ISSER

General News

Your duty is not to construct roads & schools-Majority Leader jabs Muntaka

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: