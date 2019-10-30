Takoradi: NPP Treasurer shot dead

The Takoradi Constituency Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Mark Ofori, has been shot dead.

Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered that Mr. Ofori was shot in his house at Fijai, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western region by some unknown assailants.

The incident the website has also gathered has thrown residents into a state of shock and fear.

According to reports, the assailants took nothing from his residence.

No arrest has been made yet.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

