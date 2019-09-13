Suspension of 34 polling station executives recipe for division-NPP Man

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Winston Charles, has said the suspension of the polling station executives in Asante Akyem South is because of individual personal interests.

He said the incumbent MP Kwaku Asante-Boateng was meeting people and campaign to be retained, however, polling station executives have been suspended for joining a cleanup exercise.

About 35 polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South constituency of the Ashanti region have been suspended indefinitely for supporting former President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour.

Their crime, according to reports, was honouring the invitation of Obour who is vying for the Asante Akyem South parliamentary seat.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the situation has caused division in the party because some individuals have adopted means to have others suspended because of honouring invitations to attend events.

He has appealed to the party to resolve the situation because it would not augur well for the party.

‘’Even when are invited to events, you are suspended. This is not the best; the division in the party at the Asante Akyem constituency is not the best. Obour was not campaigning, he organized a cleanup exercise and invited the polling station executives.’’ he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

