Support gov’t to empower women – Mayor Sowah to private organisations

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has called on private organisations to support the government in empowering and educating women and girls to meaningfully contribute to society.

Speaking at the ‘KAYA Konference 2019’ under the theme “Empowering the Kaya Yoo, ” organised by the Limo Foundation to educate and encourage women, especially head porters to minimize the high rate of teenage pregnancies, the Mayor assured that the assembly would work closely with stakeholders to empower head porters since they formed part of the informal economy in the city of Accra.

“Head porters are part of the informal economy in the city, and for that matter, as a city authority it is our responsibility to work closely with them to empower them,” he said.

He reiterated that Government intends to provide some basic amenities for these porters and upgrade the Old Fadama slum to befit the status quo of the city by constructing hostel facilities adding that lands had been secured to commence construction.

“Government is working closely with the leadership of the Old Fadama community to provide social amenities, “he said adding that there had been constant engagement with all tribal heads, opinion and political leaders in the area to upgrade the slum.

The Mayor pointed out that government in 2017 scraped market tolls paid by itinerant head porters (Kaya Yei), as part of efforts to bring relief to the ordinary Ghanaian and urged the public to report anyone who attempts to collect money from the head porters in the name of the AMA.

Lily Mohammed, founder of LIMO Foundation said the foundation was a Non – Governmental Organisation (NGO) which began a year ago intending to use a holistic approach to assist head porters who mostly migrate from the Northern part of the country to the city.

She mentioned that the foundation seeks to address issues affecting women and girls, therefore, this first phase targeted head porters.

