Suit against Afful Broni over causing financial loss is not surprising-Prof, Avea Nsoh

A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Ephraim Avea Nsoh says the suit filed against the Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Afful Broni was in the right direction.

He said the Vice-Chancellor was taking unilateral decisions and dismissing lecturers and other workers without a just course.

He told Kwabena Agyapong in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.56Fm that the Vice-Chancellor has adopted the habit of throwing out people who were against his scheme of things.

Acting Finance Officer suing the University and joining the Vice-Chancellor as well as the newly appointed Finance Officer.

Mr. Bruno Bajuase Chirani, the acting Finance Officer whose appointment was terminated under some mysterious circumstances is praying the Winneba High Court to, amongst other reliefs, restrain the newly appointed officer from holding himself as the Finance Officer of the institution since the right procedure was not adopted.

The plaintiff states that Professor Afful Broni caused for some GHc400,000 to be paid to one Lawyer Paa Kwesi Abaidoo for no services rendered for the institution. He avers that UEW has lawyers paid by the state and that this payment to the named lawyer did not follow due process.

Plaintiff further avers that upon the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, huge sums of monies were paid to a carpenter without following the rules governing such payments.

Plaintiff is accusing the Vice-Chancellor of the University of having breached procurement processes and causing financial loss to the state.

Commenting on the incident, Prof. Nsoh said he was not surprised the Vice-Chancellor has been sued because he deserves to be sued.

The school he lamented was on fire and in turmoil due to the leadership style of Afful Broni.

He wondered why authorities have remained mute when the Vice-Chancellor was messing up and leaving the school in a horrible state.

To him, the allegations levelled against the Vice-Chancellor are serious, adding, ‘’I cannot very these allegations but I would not be surprised if they turn out to be true because I have been there and I know what is happening. I am not saying these allegations are true but I would not be surprised if it turns out to be true’’.

The crisis at UEW is a national crisis and not only limited to the school, he suggested.

He maintained Afful Broni is only surviving on political goodwill.

”Afful Broni’s political appointment must stop so that the school would managed by a committees and structure through the governing council,” he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

