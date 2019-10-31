“Stop this nonsense of NPP secretly recruiting security personnel”-Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has taken James Agalga, the Minority’s spokesperson on security to the cleaners over his allegations that the ruling government was secretly recruiting personnel into the security agencies.

Reacting to the claims, he described the Minority’s position as nonsense and irresponsible.

The Minority in Parliament says it has gathered information on secret recruitment of personnel into the security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

The Minority’s spokesperson in Security, James Agalga in a statement demanded the immediate cancellation of the secret recruitment exercise embarked upon by the Police, Prisons and Immigration Services in 2019.

In the view of the Minority, the ruling government has usurped the powers of the various security agencies through secret recruitment.

“The effect of government’s direct usurpation of the mandate of the police administration to properly screen and select qualified applicants for purposes of recruitment is that several qualified applicants who had been shortlisted and were only waiting to be invited for medical screening have been denied the opportunity to serve their country. Only those connected to the NPP government in one way or the other were selected and trained.”

In specific reference to the Police, sometime in 2018, the government of President Akufo Addo announced that financial clearance had been given for the recruitment of 4000 personnel into the service. Accordingly, the service advertised for the recruitment of 2000 in the first instance, whereupon, prospective recruits applied through the e-recruitment model. The applicants, we are reliably informed went through all the necessary procedures including meeting the academic requirement of having a minimum of six credits (Maths and English inclusive), taking part in a competitive exam and going through a thorough medical examination. After this, the Police administration then compiled a list of qualified applicants in readiness for publication and the issuance of invitation letters for the commencement of training.

The story is not any different from the Prisons and Immigration Services. Both Services like the Police have not advertised for recruitment in 2019. In the particular case of the Immigration Service, we are reliably informed that they have secretly invited mainly cronies of the NPP and taken them through screening and medical examination at the Prisons Training School for recruitment. In all, the Immigration Service is hoping to secretly recruit 700 junior officers and 150 senior officers.

The Prisons Service has also, sometime last week invited persons in suspicious circumstances for medical screening for purposes of recruitment, ” portions of the statement read.

But reacting to the claims lawyer Obiri Boahen stated that “this is nonsense. Sorry to use that word but is nonsense and irresponsible political talk. We have serious issues we have to focus our attention on and yet, we are wasting time to discuss the irresponsible comments of James Agalga. The University of Cape Coast was flooded on Wednesday. Aside from that, we have serious bread and butter issues we have to discuss and yet, we are discussing the irresponsible comments by the NDC.”

Lawyer Obiri Boahen using the analogy of the Minority asked if James Agalga as a former Deputy Interior Minister used his office to recruit political party supporters.

He asked Ghanaians to treat the issues raised by the Minority with contempt because they are of no value.

He said it makes no logical sense for anyone to accuse the ruling government of recruiting party supporters secretly into security services when these bodies are independent.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

