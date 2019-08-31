Stop releasing songs about breast, love, sex & use your songs to fight corruption& other ills-Kubolor

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, known by his stage name Wanlov the Kubolor has disclosed the rationale behind the songs on the new album by the music duo, Fokn Bois.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Root Eye on GH Entertainment Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said musicians have over the years used Afrobeat to only sing above love, sex, and women but felt it was about time to change the trend.

The New album, ‘Afrobeat LOL’ he said have songs that addresses issues of society.

According to him, musicians must use their craft to address challenges in society.

He noted when musicians use their craft to address issues affecting people, it will help create awareness and help find solutions to these challenges.

He said, “we have the issue of corruption increasing in our countries, we have ills ongoing in our governments, there is kidnapping with families grieving for their children who have been kidnapped and yet, we keep hearing songs about the breast of women, love and sexually suggestive songs. We can use music to address these challenges and call on authorities to address them.”

He has also hinted of plans to release a new song titled, ‘Red Card’ to hit hard at the government over some of the challenges contributing the nation.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

