Stop passing on the 9% CST to subscribers-Telcos told

The Communications Ministry has ordered Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to stop passing on the 9% Communication Service Tax (CST) to subscribers.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the National Communications Authority (NCA), and published in full below, the Communications Ministry stated that the CST should be treated the same way VAT, NHIL, GETFUND levy and all other taxes and levies imposed on entities doing business in Ghana are treated.

“At a series of meetings held between the Ministry of Communications, Mobile Network Organisations (MNOs) and the NCA on 7th and 8th October, 2019, we were informed that prior to 4th September 2019, MNOs had not been passing on CST to subscribers but had decided to take advantage of the 3% increase to pass on the entire tax to subscribers. This has effectively increased their profit margin at the expense of subscribers,” the letter explained.

The various telecommunication companies have since the implementation of the revised Communication Service Tax (CST) since October 1, 2019, charged customers upfront.

The revised tax saw an increment from 6% to 9%.

Read the statement below

