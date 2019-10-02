Stonebwoy will remain my legend because he made me an international artiste-Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy has expressed his readiness to collaborate with his former boss Stonebwoy should the latter agree.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the artiste said he remains grateful to Stonebwoy because his efforts took international.

Stonebwoy a few days ago parted ways with Kelvyn Boy who was an artiste under the Burniton Music Group Label.

The label said that it signed a one-year contract with Kelvyn Boy on January 2018 with an option to extend it to four years.

Although the contract expired on January 21, 2019, the label said it continued to work with the Afrobeats artiste under the terms of his old agreement.

However, it decided to release Kelvyn Boy based on the audit and his conductBoy during the time the contract ran.

Kelvyn Boy said but for Stonebwoy he would not have been known.

When asked what Stonebwoy did for him as an artiste he said ‘’a lot. He showed me to the world and I took advantage of that and worked on it’’.

He said Stonebwoy took him along to the major shows he performed at adding, ‘’ he is my senior brother, he is my legend’’.

He bemoaned how the media and some Ghanaians have fuelled negative stories about the two of them in the bid to make them pick on each other.

He insisted Stonebwoy helped him under no circumstance did he [Stonebwoy] suppress his talent.

‘’In my heart, he is going to be the person who I will cherish, he will continue to be my hero, legend and my greatest,’’ he posited.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

