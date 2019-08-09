Stakeholder consultations on the JHS and SHS curriculum review begins

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the the Ghana Education Service (GES)and National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) have held a 3-day Ministerial Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC) workshop in Accra to discuss assessment proposals and make recommendations to guide the comprehensive review of the Junior High School (JHS) and the Senior High School (SHS) curriculum.

The workshop sought to create a forum to discuss on issues regarding the alignment of the new school curriculum and assessment framework and make recommendations on learner progression and placement from the Junior High School to the Senior High School.

Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, in his opening remarks, mentioned the need for secondary school education to prepare learners for skills, training, field of work and lifelong learning.

He further stressed the need to make Ghana’s capacity building agenda sustainable through the review of the JHS and SHS curriculum. This review process is expected to stimulate curriculum change at the universities by aligning the university entry requirements with the secondary education curriculum. The end result is to make all courses accessible to all students irrespective of a student’s background or socio-economic status.

The new curriculum is engineered to reinforce the knowledge and skills acquired during basic education and provide a diversified curriculum to cater for different aptitudes, abilities, interest, and skills. It will also provide an opportunity for further education and training and introduce students to a variety of relevant occupational skills necessary for national human resource development. Students would better understand the environment and the need for its sustainability and develop an interest for lifelong learning.

The workshop was chaired by Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education, also in attendance was the Honourable Deputy Minister of Education (TVET) as well as Council Chairs, Director General of Ghana Education Service, other Heads of various agencies of the Ministry of Education, and experts from Universities, Colleges of Education as well as eminent educationists.

