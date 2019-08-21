Speech Forces, Ghana-Union Hamburg train media, CSOs et al on migration

Speech Forces, a Non- For Profit Organization has in collaboration with Ghana-Union Hamburg organised the second cohort workshop for selected participants on migration, dubbed Project MOBILE.

Project MOBILE is an initiative being executed by Speech Forces Organization in collaboration with Ghana-Union Hamburg to address the various issues relating to migrating to Europe among the youth.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) defines it as irregular migration as “movement that takes place outside the regulatory norms of the sending, transit and receiving country” (IOM, 2011).

A migrant in an irregular situation may fall within one or more of the following circumstances: He or she may enter the country irregularly, for instance with false documents or without crossing at an official border crossing point; He or she may reside in the country irregularly, for instance, in violation of the terms of an entry visa/residence permit; or He or she may be employed in the country irregularly, for instance he or she may have the right to reside but not to take up paid employment in the country.

Ghanaians are increasingly among the ranks of the tens of thousands of migrants flooding Europe’s southern shores.

A total of 5,636 Ghanaian migrants reached Italy by boat in 2016, up 27% from the previous year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Through April of this year, 823 Ghanaians arrived in Italy.

It was estimated in 2018 that more than 6,600 Africans died over the over a period of five years, most while crossing the Sahara desert toward Europe.

In 2018, hundreds of eyewitness accounts confirmed nearly 1,400 migrant deaths on the African continent.

The International Organization for Migration reports most of the recorded deaths have occurred in the Sahara Desert, northern Niger, southern Libya, and northern Sudan. It says the migrants use these routes to reach Libya, the gateway to Europe and a hoped-for better life.

It was based on some of these chilling figures that Speech Forces introduced the workshop and project.

The workshop afforded participants the opportunity to have a better understanding of realities of migrating to Europe.

It also afforded them an opportunity to be in a better position to make informed, unbiased decisions on the subject and interact with stakeholders within the sector.

Participants weredrawn from Civil Society Organizations, Non-government Organizations, Schools, the Corporate world, and the Media.

Project Mobile is an abbreviation of a title: the “Myth of Better Life in Europe”.

The sponsors of the initiative according to Speech Forces felt the need to help in addressing the issues associated with irregular migration among the youth.

The 1-year project, which began in June, runs concurrently in Accra and Kumasi and has so far engaged seventy-four (74) selected participants from every sector of the country.

Ten (10) facilitators were trained during the first phase of the workshop in Accra this year while 64 cohorts were trained concurrently in Accra and Kumasi between June, July and August amounting to a total of 74 participants directly engaged within the first and second phase under the project.

Speech Forces will engage with religious leaders as well as the media on the need to join the campaign in advocating against irregular migration.

Co-Facilitator of the project Prince Kelly Anyomitse in an interview disclosed that the entire project would be climaxed with a documentary on irregular migration, which is currently being produced in Germany.

Key Facilitator of the workshop, Sandra Paye underscored the need for the media to advocate and use their platforms to educate the youth the dangers associated with irregular migration.

She said migration is an expensive endeavour that can cost individuals and their families millions of Ghana cedis and in some instances; the migrants are exposed to severe dangers including death.

She encouraged the youth to use appropriate means to travel b y acquiring the right documents and go through the processes, and if the visa is granted, then they travel safely.

According to her, safe migration starts first and foremost with preventing Ghanaian youth from undertaking dangerous migration journeys.

As part of the presentation, the facilitators showed video footages of persons who shared chilling stories of having to find ways to survive.

While some had to resort to prostitution, others were forced to engage in menial jobs to survive.

Participants at the end of the workshop expressed gratitude to the organizers for the knowledge acquired.

They pledged to share the knowledge with other individuals in their localities to help spread the message on irregular migration.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

