Son of NDC candidate who was reportedly kidnapped found

Orzil Issah Salifu, the son of one of the candidates who contested the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi Central constituency, Nadine Issah Salifu, who was reportedly kidnapped a few days ago have been found.

The police has not detailed how they managed to rescue the boy but they said he was rescued unhurt.

A lady, who is not related to the family reportedly picked up the boy from the Adenta branch of De Youngsters Academy Monday at about 3pm.

The headmaster of the school, the security guard and a teacher we’re arrested by the Adenta Police to assist them with investigations.

They were later granted bail.

Meanwhile, the police says they would give details in the rescue on Monday.

