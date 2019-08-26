SIT invites businessman for ‘threatening’ receiver of defunct UniBank over unpaid loans

The Special Investigation Team established by the President to investigate the collapse of some banks including UniBank has invited Oscar Yao Doe over in his indebtedness to the defunct bank.

The invitation, which Mr. Doe posted on his Facebook wall said he was indebted to the collapsed bank to the tune of GHc101, 960.14.

The invitation read: ‘’The Minister of Justice and Attorney General on the instructions of the President has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the circumstances leading top the collapse of some indigenous banks including Unibank.

The Records of the books of the defunct UniBank shows that you owe the bank to the sum of GHc101, 960.14. Nii Amanor Dodoo acting in his capacity as the Receiver wrote to you to demand that you settle the outstanding balances. You responded by issuing series of threats to his life in an email correspondence from 2nd August, 2019 to 15th August 2019.

You are accordingly requested to report to the under designed on Wednesday 28TH August 2019 to assist investigations,’’ the invitation read.

However, he has reacted to the invitation on Facebook saying the ruling government wants to use SIT to intimidate him.

But he says they brought it on the ‘’wrong meat’’.

He is also demanding evidence to the allegation of threatening the life of the receiver.

‘’Where is the evidence to proof I have threatened to kill Nii Amanor Dodoo the deceiver in chief? The email they were referring to were copied to more than 10 recipients including the First Lady of Ghana; Joyce Ntim and Julius Ayivor of KPMG who works closely with the deceiver Nii Amanor Dodoo,’’ he wrote.

Mr. Doe is the executive chairman of DOSCAR Group of companies, parent company of Eurostar Global Limousine, a luxury car rental company operating in three African countries, said the president’s words must be matched by action.

Read below his full post:

The Sorrowful Haven of Low Expectations,Petty Gossips Society= Ghana

Is Ghana The Leading Country in The World To Hurt People,Or To Pull People Down?We Shall Find Out!Ghana Beyond Aid Indeed”Comedy” See My Point Below:

We Were Told A Special Investigation Team(SIT)Comprises of AG Office,BOG, Ghana Police Etc Has Been Set Up By The Attorney General of Ghana With The Instructions of The President,Their Mandate is To Find Out What Went Wrong To The Destruction Of Our Local Banks,Local Businesses By Hon Ken Ofori-Atta and Gangs!

The Laughable Aspects of The Whole Indigenous Banks Destruction Scandal is That The House SIT is Carrying Out It Activities is a House Manage By Ofori-Atta Family & Danquah Institute?Jokers! Deceivers!So It Means That The Baby Idiots Get Access To All The Proceedings in That Building! Is The Special Investigation Team Working For Ghana Interest or For Ofori Atta Family & Danquah Institute?We Shall Find Out?What’s The Interest of Danquah Institute and Co in SIT?

Ghana Beyond Aid Has Turned Into Crocodile Trying To Destroy It Own People,Especially Everyone That Challenges Their Wrong Decisions and Actions!Weird!The SIT Was So Blindfolded That They Didn’t Even Realised What They Were Trying to Do Is Not Part Of Their Mandate! Interesting Times Ahead!

The Baby Idiots Want to Use The SIT To Intimidate,And They Brought It On The Wrong Bitter Meat =THE GIANT DINOSAUR GENIUS OF KINDNESS, GOODNESS, GENEROSITY,COMPASSION, LOVE,CARING,SELFLESS,SENSITIVE TO OTHER PEOPLE’S NEEDS,THE MAVERICK HRH COLOURFUL OSCAR YAO DOE

Where is The Evidence To Proof I Have Threatened to Kill Nii Amanor Dodoo The Deceiver in Chief?The Email They Were Referring to Were Copied to More Than 10 Recipients Including The First Lady of Ghana,Joyce Ntim & Julius Ayivor of KPMG Who Works Closely With The Deceiver Nii Amanor Dodoo!

Does It Make Sense To Kill Someone Who is Been Remotely Controlled By Baby Idiots? Someone Who Is Fronting For Evil Against Ghana’s Economy?Someone Who is A Big Looser? Someone Who’s Extremely Bitter Confused?

Ghana Has Turned Into A Sorrowful Haven, And How Can It Becomes Ghana Beyond Aid? Sad! Brofoo Nsem Nkoa!Zero Reasoning Leaders

