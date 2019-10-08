SexForGrades: UNILAG shuts down ‘cold room

Following the revelation in the ‘Sex for Grade’ documentary video released by BBC Africa Eye, the University of Lagos has shut-down the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers allegedly sexually assaulted students.

The development was announced on Monday by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university, Taiwo Oloyede.

The ‘Cold Room’ was mentioned by a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, in a documentary filmed discretely by the BBC. In the documentary, Igbeneghu described the room as a place where lecturers meet to “touch students’ breast” at the staff club of the university.

According to him, “nothing good comes free” and the ‘cold room’ experience is the price some female students have to pay to have good grades.

Meanwhile, just hours after the release of the documentary, the school’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, announced the suspension of Mr Igbeneghu over allegations of sexual assault disclosed in the documentary.

He also noted that the university council will investigate the matter as it does not condone such behaviour.

In the same vein, Igbeneghu has been suspended by the Foursquare Church where he is a part-time pastor.

