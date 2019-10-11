Sex for Grades: There’re dangerous female predators who harass men-Doctor

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diamond Hospital, Dr. Bryan Bonsu, has cautioned Ghanaians not to limit the sex for grades, jobs and other favours to women as being the only victims.

Speaking in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the medical doctor who confessed to suffering in the hands of a woman said some men are also harassed.

He asked that the national discussion and solution should be tailored to cover men who are also harassed by females.

Dr. Bonsu posited that Ghanaians have expressed outrage at the BBC sex for grades expose.

”I was personally shocked. I was not happy after watching the video,” he added.

In his, we could have managed the situation and not necessarily allow a foreign media to highlight issues we could have addressed ourselves.

He said when it comes to sexual harassment, we shouldn’t only focus on the men as predators, because we have women in different institutions either private, a government institution, who are also predators.

”We have women who are also demanding the same thing from men who they work with. Have we thought about this? Have thought about the fact that they are women harassing men?

”We are talking about sex for grades but have also thought about sex for upgrades or sex for promotions? We should look at the broader picture and find a solution to eradicate it from all angles.”

He has therefore admonished the University of Ghana to broaden its scope in investigating the BBC expose to ensure it uncovers cases involving female sexual harassers.

”There are some women who are dangerous than the men. The school should broaden their probe, and it will help them eradicate the problem.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

