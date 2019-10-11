General News

Sex for Grades: There’re dangerous female predators who harass men-Doctor

0

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diamond Hospital, Dr. Bryan Bonsu, has cautioned Ghanaians not to limit the sex for grades, jobs and other favours to women as being the only victims.

Speaking in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the medical doctor who confessed to suffering in the hands of a woman said some men are also harassed.

He asked that the national discussion and solution should be tailored to cover men who are also harassed by females.

Dr. Bonsu posited that Ghanaians have expressed outrage at the BBC sex for grades expose.

”I was personally shocked. I was not happy after watching the video,” he added.

In his, we could have managed the situation and not necessarily allow a foreign media to highlight issues we could have addressed ourselves.

You might also like..

Ghana Union Movement is a divine direction from…

President Akufo-Addo Commissions Rehabilitated College Of…

He said when it comes to sexual harassment, we shouldn’t only focus on the men as predators, because we have women in different institutions either private, a government institution, who are also predators.

”We have women who are also demanding the same thing from men who they work with. Have we thought about this? Have thought about the fact that they are women harassing men?

”We are talking about sex for grades but have also thought about sex for upgrades or sex for promotions? We should look at the broader picture and find a solution to eradicate it from all angles.”

He has therefore admonished the University of Ghana to broaden its scope in investigating the BBC expose to ensure it uncovers cases involving female sexual harassers.

”There are some women who are dangerous than the men. The school should broaden their probe, and it will help them eradicate the problem.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Ghana Union Movement is a divine direction from God-Communications Director

General News

President Akufo-Addo Commissions Rehabilitated College Of Agriculture; Warehouse In…

General News

You risk losing 2020 polls if you fail to factor a position on CSE in…

General News

How did CSE get into our textbooks if it was dropped? Dr. Apaak jabs Nana Addo

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: