Sex for grades expose has lowered the image of UG-Education Committee, Parl

Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Hon. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has described as disturbing the sex for grades scandal that has hit the University of Ghana involving two lecturers of the prestigious school.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that if the documentary is true as portrayed, then there is a lot for us to do as a country.

He said, as a country, we need to put structures in place so that we can prevent such things from happening in our institutions.

He expressed happiness over the decision by the school to interdict Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Butakor, the two lecturers indited in the expose.

The move he noted would allow an independent probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, he has challenged the school to come out with a thorough job and recommendations, so that the sexual harassment in our schools will stop.

”It is condemnable, it is a very bad act, it is not good, so let us wait and see what the results of the investigations would be then we can take from there. It lowers the image of the University, the country and those who are involved,” he stated.

He said the committee was for the first time hearing about the incident officially.

The committee he hinted would put in measures to address such concerns if it ever appeared before them.

.By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

