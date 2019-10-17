Sex for grades could happen to the Prez’s Daughter, kill it-Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has described the issue of the sex for grades as a terrible issue that must be addressed.

He believes we must push our leaders, so they put in place systems and measures to address the challenge in our schools.

The musician said we must structure the system in such a way that the incident will not disadvantage students because it could happen to anyone, including the president’s daughter.

According to him, some students are awarded questionable grades in school, which sometimes raises suspicion.

He was worried the situation could worsen if not well addressed.

Two university lecturers at the University of Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Butakor have been interdicted after the BBC released its latest sex for grades expose.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor are among three lecturers who were captured in the BBC documentary “Sex for Grades” intended to expose lecturers who allegedly sexually harass students in exchange for better grades.

They have been interdicted and are waiting to appear before the University of Ghana’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee where further investigations will be conducted into the matter.

Professor Gyampo, who is also the Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, in the compromising video, was seen requesting to marry one of the BBC reporters who posed as a student seeking academic favours.

By: Rashid Oboddai Provencal

