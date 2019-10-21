SEX FOR FAVOURS: Businessman confesses to sleeping with a man for a contract

A businessman, (name withheld) has disclosed how he had to sleep with a man before he was granted a contract.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm that he was forced to have sex with the man in a hotel before ”I gained what I was expecting”.

In mincing no words, the businessman said ”winning contracts in Ghana is not an easy task. Contractors are forced to engage in ungodly acts just to win contracts, including sleeping with their fellow men”.

”The man invited me to a hotel where he asked me to sleep with him before I was awarded the contract,” he said.

He was sharing his experience on the issue of sexual harassment and sex for jobs and other favours on Frontline today [Monday].

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

