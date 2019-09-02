The Key Suspect. Eric Kojo Duah
Seven remanded over death of two Kasoa Police Officers

The Kaneshie District
Magistrate Court has today 2nd September, 2019 remanded into Police custody
seven suspects in connection with the killing of the two Policemen until 26th
September, 2019 to enable Police to conduct further investigations.

The seven, Eric Kojo Duah, Ibrahim
Zakariah, Isaac Mensah, Obletey Commey Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed who
appeared in court on Monday were charged with conspiracy to commit murder,
abetment of murder and murder.

Presiding judge of the Kaneshie District Court,
Justice Rosemond Dodua Agyiri remanded them into Bureau of National
Iinvestigations (BNI) and police cells.

Eric Kojo Duah, Ibrahim Zakariah and Isaac
Mensah will be kept in a BNI cell while Obletey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu
Ahmed will be kept in a police facility in Osu, Accra.

The seven who had no legal representation are to reappear in court on September 26.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

