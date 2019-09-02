Seven remanded over death of two Kasoa Police Officers

The Kaneshie District

Magistrate Court has today 2nd September, 2019 remanded into Police custody

seven suspects in connection with the killing of the two Policemen until 26th

September, 2019 to enable Police to conduct further investigations.

The seven, Eric Kojo Duah, Ibrahim

Zakariah, Isaac Mensah, Obletey Commey Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed who

appeared in court on Monday were charged with conspiracy to commit murder,

abetment of murder and murder.

Presiding judge of the Kaneshie District Court,

Justice Rosemond Dodua Agyiri remanded them into Bureau of National

Iinvestigations (BNI) and police cells.

Eric Kojo Duah, Ibrahim Zakariah and Isaac

Mensah will be kept in a BNI cell while Obletey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu

Ahmed will be kept in a police facility in Osu, Accra.

The seven who had no legal representation are to reappear in court on September 26.

