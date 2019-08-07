Sports

Serena Williams tops Forbes’ list of richest female sports personalities

0

American tennis star, Serena Williams has come atop as Forbes released the list for the top female earners in sports.

The 37-year-old leads the rich list after earning $29.2m (£24.3m), including $25m (£20.57m) in endorsements, according to Forbes.

Japan’s tennis sensation, Naomi Osaka, who beat Williams in the US Open final, is second.

US World Cup-winning striker Alex Morgan is the first non-tennis player at 12 after earning $5.8m (£4.77m).

The list is heavily dominated by tennis players as the first three richest female sports personalities are all tennis stars – Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber all in that order.

Of the top 15 athletes on the list, 12 are tennis players, with Morgan, 30, joined by Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, 24, in 13th and 23-year-old Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn at 15th.

Top 15 highest-earning female sports stars
NameTotal earningsPrize money/salaryEndorsements
Serena Williams£24.3m ($29.2m)£3.45m ($4.2m)£20.57m ($25m)
Naomi Osaka£20m ($24.3m)£6.8m ($8.3m)£13.14 ($16m)
Angelique Kerber£9.71m ($11.8m)£4.85m ($5.3m)£5.34m ($6.5m)
Simona Halep,£8.39m ($10.2m)£5.09m ($6.2m)£3.2m ($4m)
Sloane Stephens£7.90m ($9.6m)£3.36m ($4.1m)£4.59m ($5.5m)
Caroline Wozniacki£6.17m ($7.5m)£2.87m ($3.5m)£3.2m ($4m)
Maria Sharapova£5.76 ($7m)£823k ($1m)£4.92m ($6m)
Karolina Pliskova£5.18 ($6.3m)£3.77m ($4.6m)£1.39m ($1.7m)
Elina Svitolina£5.02m ($6.1m)£3.77m ($4.6m)£1.2m ($1.5m)
Venus Williams£4.84m ($5.9m)£739k ($900k)£4.1m ($5m)
Garbine Muguruza£4.84m ($5.9m)£1.97m ($2.4m)£2.87m ($3.5m)
Alex Morgan£4.77m ($5.8m)£205,416 ($250k)£4.51m ($5.5m)
PV Sindhu£4.53m ($5.5m)£410,833 ($500k)£4.1m ($5m)
Madison Keys£4.53m ($5.5m)£2.04m ($2.5m)£2.46m ($3m)
Ariya Jutanugarn£4.35 ($5.3m)£2.7m ($3.3m)£1.64m ($2m)

*All amounts are estimates

Source:BBC Sports

