Sept 23 declared a Holiday in honour of late Nkrumah

The

Government has declared Monday, September 23 as a statutory public holiday in

recognition of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, whose birthday falls on the day.

This

was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Interior Minister Ambrose

Dery.

The statement read: ‘’ The

general public is hereby reminded that Saturday, 21st September, 2019 which

marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a statutory Public Holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 21st September, 2019 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (E.I)’ declared Monday, 23rd September,2019 as an Additional Public Holiday to be observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day throughout the country.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

