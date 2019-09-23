Security in Kasoa has improved, new police post-coming-MCE

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East, Mr. Michael Mensah says the issue land guarding activities has drastically reduced in the municipality.

The MCE told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the security situation in the area has improved due to the efforts by the police.

Although he admitted the stability might not be 100 per cent, it was better than before.

Meanwhile, he has bemoaned the increasing rate of bag snatching and other petty crimes under the overpass at Kasoa.

He said the police post being constructed under the overpass is 99 per cent complete.

The only thing left is to connect water to the facility and we expect that in two weeks, we will do that and commission the post, he added.

The police he said would have a police commander with personnel who would be assigned to work in the Central business district of Kasoa.

The commander and his men he noted would work under the Kasoa Divisional Police Command.

He has hinted of plans to work with other MCEs that share boundaries with him to fight crime in a collective approach.

He admonished residents in the municipality to volunteer information to the police so activities of criminals would be thwarted.

He said through the efforts of the Security Council and the police, there have been crackdowns on criminal activities including robbery.

Residents had in the past complained they were unable to sleep at night due to the activities of robbers.

Few weeks ago, a joint police and military personnel conducted a swoop at Kasoa.

Some 141 suspected criminals including 15 females were arrested. The police said the exercise was conducted following growing concern of crime in the area.

The police stormed the Buduburam area for the exercise.

The police in a statement said it arrested 141 suspected criminals during the raid.

“A total of 141 suspects including 15 females were rounded up during the operation and were all brought to the Police National Headquarters for screening. Those found culpable shall be taken through the legal process.”

“This special exercise shall be replicated nationwide. The public is therefore treated to provide vital information to assist the police in fighting crime,” the police added in a statement.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

