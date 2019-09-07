Scripts of today are not well written, so I’m selective of the movies I do-Lawson

Ghanaian actress cum-movie producer Luckie Lawson has blamed the lack of good scripts as the major reason why she has failed to star in movies.

The actress to Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the movies of recent times are recycled products hence she does fell the need to accept roles to feature in recycled stories.

She indicated she had rejected a lot of scripts because they did not contain anything new or something challenging for her to do.

She was worried we keep seeing movies about a cheating husband, witchcraft, and voodoo when we could challenge ourselves and tell stories that could inspire people.

Luckie Lawson called on moviemakers to develop stories that will tell stories about who we are and the values we believe in so people would learn from them.

‘’I want to tell our story and our truth. I have not retired from acting but I only accept good movies. I am not looking for fame but I want to tell a good story. I don’t want to people to misconstrued my position but I am seeking and tired of telling the same old story over and over again. I need good stories.’’

Lucky Lawson said she is not driven by the money but wants to a good job.

She added actors and actresses sometimes work on projects without being paid.

‘’We sometimes work on projects that are good without being paid. If you have a good story and cannot pay, I will shoot for you. If you have a good story and you cannot afford to pay me,’’ I will shoot,’’ she stressed.

Veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, who was also in the studio with her said, ‘’some of the scripts that come to us are not well written’’.

He said he would not do projects for free adding, ‘’you have to tell the person to appreciate your efforts and so I do not do it for free’’.

He clarified that if payment is even a peanut but the story is good, I will do it because I see that as an inspiration to the youth.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

