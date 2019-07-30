Scrapping of Vehicle Luxury Tax commendable-VADAG

The Vehicle and Asset Dealers Association (VADAG) has welcomed the decision by government to scrap the Luxury Vehicle Tax.

VADAG says the introduction of the tax affected their business with sales dropping in an unprecedented manner.

Members of VADAG some few weeks ago held a demonstration-asking government to scrap the tax.

General Secretary of VADAG, Nana Yaw Owusu Duodu, indicated that the taxes were repulsive and regressive.

He expressed gratitude to government most especially President Akufo-Addo, the Finance Ministry and all other stakeholders who spoke against the taxes.

Government in the 2018 budget statement introduced a ‘luxury vehicle levy’ on motor vehicles with engine capacity of 3.0 litres and above. The eco-tax was among some of the new tax policy measure introduced in the 2018 budget that sought to increase government’s tax revenues.

Commercial vehicles for goods transport or with capacity to transport more than 10 persons, tractors, and ambulances are exempted from the levy.

Owners of such vehicles pay between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 when registering them, and subsequently a similar amount when renewing their roadworthy certificates.

But the introduction of the luxury tax was met with objection.

VADAG had stated that the average duty payable on each these vehicles is between GH₵80,000 and GH₵500,000 and above, with government estimated to accrue between GH₵3billion and GH₵18billion depending on the type of luxury vehicle imported in the year, the group noted.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, presenting the mid-year review of the 2019 budget in Parliament yesterday said government has noted suggestions from the general public on implementation of the tax and has moved to withdraw it.

“Government in 2018 introduced the Luxury Vehicles Levy to raise revenue. We have noted suggestions from the general public on the implementation of this tax, and as a listening government we are proposing withdrawal of the levy to the House,” he said.

Between August and December 2018, only GH¢21.3million was realised from implementing the tax – far below the GH¢104million that was projected to be collected within the period.

Mr. Ofori-Atta assured that government will continue to improve compliance, expand the tax net and explore other innovative sources of raising revenue.