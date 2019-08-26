Scouting not dead, we’re still relevant- GSA G/A Commissioner

The Greater Accra Regional Scout Commissioner, Mr. Holly Boadi, has disputed suggestions the scout association was dead.

He said scouting was still alive and relevant in shaping and maintaining discipline among the youth.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a two-week summer camp being organized by the Ghana Scout Association (GSA) under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Scout Council at the Sam Woode Scout Training Centre at Sekyerekrom in Nsawam.

Mr. Boadi said the training is under the theme ‘’Regional Integration in Scouting for Promoting Peace Between People’’.

He said the mission of scouting is to contribute to the education of young people, through a value system based on the scout promise and law, which is aimed at helping build a better and peaceful world.

He explained these principles have been behind the drive in training young people to have the desire to play constructive roles in society.

The Commissioner said the aim of GSA to be the leading youth movement in Ghana with young people trained to create positive impact in their communities and the world as a whole grounded on the Scout values”

He said, ”our aim is to train young people to contribute their to making the world a better place.”

He used the opportunity to admonish parents to encourage their children to join the scout in order for them to be trained and impacted with the need to be disciplined and appreciate peace.

”I would like to admonish parents to encourage their children to join the scout whenever there is an opportunity so that the discipline aspect of the living standards of Ghanaians, and Africa in general will improve.”

He bemoaned the increasing rate in teenage pregnancy, crime, drug abuse saying scouting helps in reducing these negative tendencies among the youth, hence the need for parents to enroll their children.

The youth he said must not allow themselves to be used by politicians and persons who for the sake of their selfish desires foment trouble to destabilize the country.

”In order for us to have a peaceful society, the youth must understand why peace is important. The youth must also understand why they should avoid politicians who are violent. The youth must understand why they should say no to violence, say no to people who give them money to go and fight for them. This is the reason why scouting is important,” he said.

The scout summer camp will end on September 8, 2019.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

