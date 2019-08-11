Saudi King promises to build medical university, 42 SHS blocks – VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the Saudi King, Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has pledged to finance the construction of a medical university in the northern part of Ghana.

Additionally, the Saudi King has also promised to provide funding for the construction of 42 Senior High Schools in Ghana.

Vice President Bawumia, who announced this at the national celebration of Eid-uL-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra on Sunday, also stated that 40 students, comprising 20 males and 20 females from Zongo and deprived communities would be trained as medical doctors in Cuba following a training arrangement agreed between the Cuban government and Ghana government.

He also encouraged all Muslims, especially Muslim girls to take the study of science-based courses seriously, in order to benefit from the programme.

Eid-ul-Adha is an occasion to remember the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made in obedience to the will of Allah when he accepted to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, and was accorded the father of Monotheistic faith.

Vice President Bawumia, therefore, entreated all Muslims to learn from Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience and remained sincere towards the cause of national development.

He underscored the need for Muslims to co-exist peacefully with both Muslims and non-Muslims so that the government would have a peaceful environment to continue implementing its laudable programmes and policies to better the lots of Ghanaians.

He urged them to be vigilant in their respective communities and report any suspicious characters or agent provocateurs to the security agencies, in order not to disturb the peace and tranquility prevailing in the country.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s administration was committed to developing the Zongo Communities, hence the creation of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development and Zongo Development Fund, to champion the development of Zongos and inner cities, to ensure the equitable distribution of national resources.

He lauded the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Shaributu for his exemplary leadership that promoted religious tolerance across the nation thereby making Ghana the envy of the world.

Alhaji Alhassan Sulley, the Chairman of the Eid Planning Committee, who read an address on behalf of Chief Imam, urged Muslims to submit themselves totally to the will of Allah by sacrificing themselves to his call as Prophet Ibrahim did.

He, thus, entreated all religious Muslim leaders to guide their congregants to observe the holy teachings of Quran to promote peace and harmony in the country.

He advised all Muslims and Ghanaians to pray for God’s guidance as the nation was heading for a national election next year, so that they would make a good choice and select a leader that would promote the wellbeing of the people to engender development.

The National Chief Imam prayed for peace of the nation and Allah’s wisdom and guidance for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and the entire government.

A camel donated by Vice President Bawumia was slaughtered to symbolically mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, which is a festival of sacrifice.

Source: GNA

