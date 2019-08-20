Sandra Amponsah makes history as the first GARSRC female President

The Greater Accra Regional Students Representative Council has elected its first-ever female President to lead the student front of Second Cycle Institutions in the region at the 34th Annual Residential Congress held at Labone Senior High School from 12th – 16th August 2019, 35 years after it was established.

Miss. Boateng Sandra Amponsah a third-year student of Accra Wesley Girls with her Vice President-designate Master Amartey John Hawalarh a student of West Africa Senior High School beat off competition from two (2) other presidential candidates to emerge the First Female President of the Council.

She achieved this feat by polling a total of 179 votes representing 64.86% out of 276vote cast by accredited delegates. Her closest competitor Master Akolgo Martin from O’Reilly Senior High School polled 50votes representing 18.12% whereas Master Crawford Ebenezer Biney of Chemu Senior High came third with 45votes representing 16.30%. There were two skipped votes representing 0.72%.

Miss Sandra, prior to the elections had emerged top scorer among Five (5) Regional Presidential Aspirants. According to the official Vetting Result from the 34th Private Electoral Committee, together with her Vice President-designate, she had a combined score of 469pts out of 560pts representing 83.8%. Thus, setting her as the forerunner for the Regional President Portfolio.

With her current status, Her Excellency Sandra A.A. Boateng will be the Chief spokesperson of over 80,000 students in the 51 government-supported senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region.

Short Profile

Miss. Sandra Akosua Amponsah Boateng Yeboah is the third child among four siblings. She hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana and currently is the Head Prefect and Local SRC President of Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School.

H.E Sandra Amposah Boateng aspires to be a lawyer someday and subsequently a Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

She believes her gender does not limit her from being the best she can be and as a Champion of SDG Goal Five(5) and thus; Gender Equality admonishes other females to step up from and rise above the ashes of Gender Bias, Unequal Gender Relations and all Social Construct that militate against the girl child and women empowerment.

The Greater Accra Regional SRC is an advocacy platform for students in the Greater Accra Region. An avenue for students to organize themselves and channel their energies into productive ventures in an atmosphere free of Social, Cultural, Political and Academic prejudices which may militate against development in the educational sector and the student community as a whole.

Congratulations Madam President. We wish you a proactive and successful administration.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

