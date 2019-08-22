Samira Bawumia is an amazing boss but strict-Twins Don’t Beg

Award-winning celebrity twin photographers, Twins Don’t Beg have showered praises on Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

The duo in an exclusive interview described her as an amazing boss but strict and a disciplinarian.

The two were speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

According to them, working with the second lady has been an amazing experience.

The two said they got into contact with the Second Lady through a Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, who in 2016, recommended them to her cue to their hard work and presence on social media.

Twins Don’t beg is made up of twin brothers, Samuel Appiah Gyan, and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan.

They have been able to establish their brand due to their desire for quality and dedication.

They were also signed on by Ekor Odel, a Ghanaian-owned import and export company, as brand ambassadors for their Sultan drinks.

The two young photographers said they invested time, money and other resources in their work to ensure that their images are of the highest quality.

This, they noted explains the caliber of their clients.

They have also worked for other celebrities including former Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor Muntari, who is currently the National Director of the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation and wife of Black Stars “Big Boy,” Sule Ali Muntari.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

