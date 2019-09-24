Safe Delivery App for Midwives saving lives in Northern Region

The Health Ministry in 2017 disclosed that maternal mortality ratio was still as high in Ghana as 319 per 100,000 live births and the neonatal mortality rate is 29 per 1,000 live births.

According to statistics available to Maternity Foundation, every day, more than 800 women and 7,000 babies lose their lives during pregnancy, and childbirth and 99% of them occur in low and middle-income countries such as Ghana.

The situation will be rewritten if the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Health and private hospitals in Ghana, inculcate the use of the Safe Delivery App by midwives to provide a more skilled and safe birth attendance to clients.

The Safe Delivery App leverages the growing ubiquity of mobile phones to provide life-saving information and guidance through easy-to-understand animated instruction videos, action cards and drug lists. It can serve as a training tool both in pre- and in-service training and equips skilled birth attendants even in the most remote areas with a powerful on-the-job reference tool.

The Ministry of Health in Ghana as one of the key actors who helped the Maternity Foundation and their partners produce the Ghanaian version of the Safe Delivery App, which is tailored specifically for Ghanaian clinical guideline and it a more reason why public and private hospitals Midwives, Nurses and Doctors must have access to the app.

Speaking to our Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe in Tamale, mHealth Manager at Maternity Foundation, Lauren Bellhouse revealed that “a lot of midwives tell us that, when to they are home or maybe even when they are laying in bed and maybe they don’t have the TV or listening to radio, they cut it off and they listen to the video instead is both fun and educating.”

She said the app consists of 12 modules addressing the key interventions childbirth emergencies and preventative procedures, which are all in line with international guidelines.

Meanwhile, Lauren Bellhouse lauded Norsaac and the Ghana Health Service for their commitment in implementing the project in four districts in the Northern Region of Ghana January and October 2018.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

