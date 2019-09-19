Ruth love has not shown us any sign of her death-Family

Family of Ruth Love Quayeson, one of the kidnapped girls confirmed dead have insisted their daughter could still be alive.

Sister to the late Ruth Love, Nana Adjoa Quayeson told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the mother and any other member of the family have not seen or observed any sign to support the confirmation by the police.

According to her, per African beliefs, dead persons have a way of communicating with their relatives when they kick the bucket.

However, in our case, my mother, father nor any other person in the family have not seen any sign of Ruth Love’s death, so, we cannot accept the confirmation that our sister is dead.

Nana Ajoa said the family will soon announce their next line of action but did not rule out the possibility of another DNA test.

She disclosed some individuals and companies have expressed interest in providing them with the financial assistance to have the second DNA conducted.

She maintained the family never had the opportunity to see the remains of their daughter despite claims by the police they had retrieved human remains from the suspect’s residence.

According to her, the assurances they received from the CID boss COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and other top government officials, gave them hope hence it makes no sense for the police to come out at the last hour to confirm that the girls were dead.

The Ghana Police Service have confirmed that the four missing girls in the Western regional capital Takoradi are dead.

The Ag. Inspector of General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh addressing the press few days ago said the results of the DNA test on remains retrieved in Takoradi have been relayed to the families along with condolences.

The girls Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18; Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Ruth Abeka were victims of a kidnapping and murdering syndicate in the Takoradi area, the IGP said.

The IGP bemoaned the inability of the service obtain “accurate and actionable intelligence” in “good time”. But he said the arrest of the alleged kidnappers has “effectively” thwarted the ability of the syndicate to continue their murderous spree.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

