Round 3 of GFA polls to be held despite Goerge Afriyie’s decision to concede defeat

The Electoral Commission organising the election for the election of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race has asked that the round 3 of the polls should be held despite George Afriyie conceding to defeat.

The EC argued that per the laws, a winner must poll 60 plus one vote. However, after the second round, Kurt Okraku polled 59 votes whereas Geroge Afriyie polled 43 with Isaac Amponsah polling 16 votes.

120 delegates are voting in the polls to elect a new President of the FA.

Kurt Okraku is the only one standing now. He is expected get 60 plus one vote to be declared as winner in accordance with FIFA Statutes.

After counting at the College of Physicians & Surgeons in Accra, frontrunner Kurt Okraku pulled 59 votes while his main rival George Afriyie garnered 43 votes. The third candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah had 16 votes.

Fred Pappoe and Amanda Clinton dropped out of the race after the first round.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



