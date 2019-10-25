Request by TUTAG justified, grant them their wish-KTU Students roar

Students at the Kumasi Technical University have called on the government to address the concerns raised by the Technical University Teachers Association (TUTAG), so they return to the class to resume lectures.

The students who were clad in red said the strike action by TUTAG has affected the academic calender and the mid-semester examinations.

The lecturers, members of TUTAG, declared a sit-down strike on Tuesday, October 7, 2019, over poor conditions of service following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

They want the government to include them in ongoing negotiations to improve working conditions for teachers in tertiary institutions.

The strike has compelled many students, especially those coming from around Kumasi, to leave campus for their homes, while some of those from outside the Ashanti Region are still on campus hopeful that the impasse will be resolved.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Acting Students Representative Council President, Jennifer Agyapong said it would be important for lecturers to be treated fairly.

She said whatever the lecturers want must be provided, so they are respected and regarded as university lecturers just like the other universities.

”We are asking the government to come to our aid and grant our lecturers whatever they want so we will be recognised as such”, she added.

