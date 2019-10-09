Reggie Rockstone Is The Originator Of Hiplife – Obrafour Clears Air

Legendary rapper Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko popularly known as Obrafour has revealed that Reggie Rockstone is the originator of hip life music

However Obrafour disclosed that there were some rappers like Pangy and some other people in the industry but the genre of music they were doing was hip hop and not hiplife.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on highlife paradise on Rainbow Radio, the legendary rapper said Reggie Rockstone inspired him and many others in the industry to keep doing rap music.

Hiplife as a genre came into existence in the late 90s through Reggie Rockstone and it’s a mixture of highlife and hip-hop, basically songs with chorus and rap.

Moreover, Obrafour argued that if there is someone who deserves an award in the music industry, it should be no other than the hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone.

The inception of Hip Life by Reggie Rockstone sprouted up other acts like Obrafuor, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Sarkodie, and many others.

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson.

