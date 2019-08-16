Referendum on election of MMDCEs slated for December 17

The referendum on the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) will come off December 17, 2019 instead of the initial date of December 10, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, announced the new date at the launch of a coalition formed by some civil society organisations (CSOs) to push for the election of MMDCEs in Accra yesterday.

According to him, the new date came as a result of the delay caused by the injunction application by a citizen, Mr Umar Ayuba, to the Supreme Court to stop the limited registration of voters which formed part of activities in the road map to the referendum.

The government has activated a process to amend two clauses in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to pave the way for the election of MMDCEs and to allow for political participation in local level elections.

Two bills seeking amendments to Articles 243(1) and 55(3) for election of MMDCEs and introduction of political party participation in the local elections have been presented to Parliament to be passed.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

