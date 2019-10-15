Uncategorized

Referendum: EC announces dates for Special Voting

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that the applications for transfer of voting, Special Voting and voting by proxy would be received at its District Offices throughout the country between October 25, and November 4.

This was contained in a statement issued by the electoral body.

It said “voters who transferred their votes to enable them to vote in the 2018 referenda will be required to go through the process of transferring their votes again as the 2018 transfers were temporal.”

You might also like..

Prof. Gyampo, Butakor interdicted over sex for grades…

Our 8 million members will vote you out if you fail to…

Public Relations Officer for the EC Mrs. Sylvia Annor speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm said between the said time all security personnel who previously registered in the districts where they reside should contact the offices in their respective districts for a transfer of their votes to enable them to vote in the special voting exercise scheduled for 10 December ahead of the 2019 referendum.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
Uncategorized

Prof. Gyampo, Butakor interdicted over sex for grades documentary

Uncategorized

Our 8 million members will vote you out if you fail to withdraw CSE for good-GPCC to…

Uncategorized

Afenyo-Markin, GWC bosses meet Rawlings to explain impropriety allegations

Uncategorized

NDC is aware they cannot win 2020 polls-Rawlings

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: