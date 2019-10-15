Referendum: EC announces dates for Special Voting

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that the applications for transfer of voting, Special Voting and voting by proxy would be received at its District Offices throughout the country between October 25, and November 4.

This was contained in a statement issued by the electoral body.

It said “voters who transferred their votes to enable them to vote in the 2018 referenda will be required to go through the process of transferring their votes again as the 2018 transfers were temporal.”

Public Relations Officer for the EC Mrs. Sylvia Annor speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm said between the said time all security personnel who previously registered in the districts where they reside should contact the offices in their respective districts for a transfer of their votes to enable them to vote in the special voting exercise scheduled for 10 December ahead of the 2019 referendum.

