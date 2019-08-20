RCBs & MFIs asked to recapitalise by Feb. 2020

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has directed rural and community banks (RCBs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) to recapitalise to GHc1 million and Ghc2 million respectively by February 2020.

The central bank’s directive was contained in a notice issued on Monday August 19, 2019.

According to the directive, the RCBs and MFIs have until February 2020 to recapitalise.

The new deadline replaces that of the December 2017 one, which these institutions were unable to meet.

The directive, which was signed by BoG’s Secretary, Mrs Frances Van-Hein Sackey, warned that RCBs and MFIs that fail to comply with the new deadline would be sanctioned in accordance with the Banks and Specialised Deposits-Taking Institutions Act (BSDI), 2016 (Act 930).

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

