Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana
Business

RCBs & MFIs asked to recapitalise by Feb. 2020

0

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has directed rural and community banks (RCBs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) to recapitalise to GHc1 million and Ghc2 million respectively by February 2020.

The central bank’s directive was contained in a notice issued on Monday August 19, 2019.

According to the directive, the RCBs and MFIs have until February 2020 to recapitalise.

You might also like..

Repay all loans you took from collapsed S&L &…

Don’t rush to branches of collapsed S&L…

The new deadline replaces that of the December 2017 one, which these institutions were unable to meet.

The directive, which was signed by BoG’s Secretary, Mrs Frances Van-Hein Sackey, warned that RCBs and MFIs that fail to comply with the new deadline would be sanctioned in accordance with the Banks and Specialised Deposits-Taking Institutions Act (BSDI), 2016 (Act 930).

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
Business

Repay all loans you took from collapsed S&L & financial institutions in…

Business

Don’t rush to branches of collapsed S&L companies, allow receiver to…

Business

We can’t make payments when our bank accounts are still frozen – NAM 1

Business

#Punish directors, shareholders of collapsed banks, S&L companies or it will…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: