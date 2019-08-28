PWDs want DACF increased from 3% to 5%

The Chairman of the National Council for Persons with Disability, Dr. Yaw Ofori Debrah, has appealed to government to increase the 3% District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for persons with disabilities to 55.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that will help more persons living with disabilities benefit from the fund.

He commended the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from increasing the fund from 2% to 3% but said just like Oliver Twist, they want the figure to be increased to 5%.

He said the Council and other stakeholders have met and drafted a document which they intend sending to the Vice President to appeal to him t have the fund increased to 5% and captured in the next budget.

Dr. Debrah said to prevent misapplication of the fund; the Council accepts proposals from beneficiaries on income-generating activities and so for example, if a beneficiary needs a refrigerator for a pure water business, we provide the refrigerator and some capital to start the business. This is to ensure that the beneficiaries get income-generating business so they become dependent’’.

The 1992 Republican Constitution of Ghana provides for the establishment of the DACF and mandates Parliament to annually make provision of not less than five per cent of the total revenues of Ghana to the District Assemblies for development, out of which two per cent of the DACF are to be allocated to PWDs

The aim of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) for PWDs is to minimize poverty among all PWDs, particularly those outside the formal sector of employment, and also to ensure the enhancement of their image through labour.

It is also to support the income-generating activities of individual PWDs as a means of their economic empowerment and to provide educational support for children, students and trainees with disabilities.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

