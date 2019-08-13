Put in more money in tech. & vocational education-Educationist

The Chief Executive Officer for Vitus Educational Consult, Mr. Owusu Afriyie, has called on government to invest heavily in technical and vocation education.

Mr. Afriyie said there could be a secured future for Ghanaian children as most of them exhibit a can do spirit in handicrafts.

Vocational and technical education he noted will build the specific skills for specific trades.

He wants government to put in measures to help identify the skills of school children so they could be shaped and mentored to build on these skills.

He said the perception that vocation and technical education were meant for dull students was untrue, rather it helps to train skilled persons for the job market.

He appealed to government to put in the needed resources and infrastructure that could train creative and skilled minds.

Research has shown that vocation and technical education helps train specialized skills, vocational education can provide access to labour markets locally and abroad

It also helps to reduce unemployment and provides alternative livelihoods.

Vocational and technical training focuses son skill development through the use of technology, thus improving and helping industry benefit from these sets of skills.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment towards the improvement and the quality of training in technical and vocational education.

He said schools labelled as technical schools were technical in “hope than in reality” and promised huge investments in infrastructure to enable them to overcome their challenges.



President Akufo-Addo said this at the 33rd Anniversary and Second Speech and Prize Giving Day of Mafi-Kumase Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region.



He said the nation required a workforce with at least basic education up to the high school level to accelerate its modernisation process, adding; “it shames us that 60 years after independence many of our schools are under-resourced.”



The President said: “We need to modernise all aspects of our lives and we need skilled people to lead the modernisation process. It is in the laboratories and workshops that young people get their imagination and develop the skills that would equip them for the modern world.”



He said government’s Free Senior High School must not simply churn out young people who would not be equipped to cope with modern trends as an unskilled high school graduate was no better than the graduate of a junior high school.



President Nana Akufo-Addo said his government would ensure that high schools and teachers were well equipped to deal with issues of science, technology and development to overcome the joblessness and underdevelopment that plighted the lives of the youth.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

