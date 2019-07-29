Provisional results of 2019 WASSCE released, results of 48,855, candidates withheld

The provisional results of school candidates who sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been released.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a statement said it has withheld the entire results of some 48,855 candidates representing 14.2%.

This was contained in a statement issued by WAEC.

The statement said “the entire results of 48,855 (14.12%) candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.”

According to WAEC, the alleged malpractices include bringing foreign material such as prepared notes, printed material and mobile phones to the examination hall, collusion among candidates, planned cheating which occurred with the connivance of some supervisors and school authorities.

“The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations”, the statement noted.

WAEC in the statement announced that it will despatch the results to the schools and candidates are advised to contact their heads of school for their results.

The statement also touched on the improvement in core subjects and performance of candidates saying, “the provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at A1 to C6 in all the core subjects.”

Core Mathematics recorded the most significant improvement in the performance in A1 to C6 over that of 208 (38.33 to 65.31%).

The statement said there a noticeable improvement in Integrated Science (50.52% to 63.17%) with English Language recording a modest improvement of 46.91% to 48.96%.

There was aa a slight improvement of 46.91% to 48.96% in Social Studies.

Below us the break down of results

English Language: 167,733 (96%) obtained A1-C6; 100,781 (29.42%) obtained D7-E8 while 74,038 (21.61%) had F9;

Mathematics (Core): 223,737 (31%) obtained A1-C6; 72,408 (21%) obtained D7-E8 while 46,384 (13.54%) had F9;

Integrated Science: 216,095 (63.17%) obtained A1-C6; 91,151 (27%) obtained D7-E8 while 34,825 (10.18%) had F9;

Social Studies: 257,838 (75.43%) obtained A1-C6; 52,983 (15.50%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 30,970 (9.06%) had F9.

A total of 346,094 candidates participated in the exams nationwide.

The figure is 9.2% higher than the 2018 candidature of 316,999.

The entry figure was made up of 170,857 (49.37%) males and 175,237 (50.63%) females.

The examination was conducted for 987 participating schools.

A total of 2,322 (0.67%) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.