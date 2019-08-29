Provisional 2019 BECE results released, entire results of 19 candidates cancelled for bringing mobile phones to the exam hall

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) gas cancelled the subject results of 179 candidates in the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall.

The provisional results released by the examination body indicated 19 candidates had their entire results cancelled for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.

The release by WAEC also disclosed 2, 497 subject results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged examination malpractice.

The withheld results would either be released or cancelled as soon as the council concludes the investigations, the statement said.

A total of 517, 331 and ate a made up of 263, 602 males and 253, 729 females sat for the examination.

The figure according to WAEC is 1.47% higher than that of of the previous year.

The candidates were from a total of 16, 871 schools and the examination was administrated in 1, 880 examination centres.

Out of those who registered for the examination, 5, 320 representing 1.03% of the candidates, were absent.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

