Protect female students from sex for grades-NAB to schools

The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has admonished schools in the country to put in measures to protect female students from sexual harassments.

The call is coming a few days after BBC published its sex for grades expose which captured two lecturers at the University of Ghana.

A statement issued by NAB said ”As regulator of tertiary education, the National Accreditation Board is appalled by the potential damage that this investigative piece could do to the reputation of University of Ghana and seriously implore all institutions to protect students, especially the females, by instituting appropriate systems, structures and strengthen and fully implement its sexual harassment policy.”

The statement added: ”The Board wishes to state emphatically that it will not countenance any inappropriate behaviour, which has the tendency to compromise teaching and learning, which ultimately could affect the quality and standard of tertiary education in Ghana.”

The attention of National Accreditation Board (NAB) has been drawn to a BBC documentary entitled ‘Sex for Grades’ which involved some lecturers of University of Ghana and University of Lagos, Nigeria.

It must be stated that a sexual harassment policy is one of the key requirements which an institution must have to merit accreditation to operate as a tertiary education institution.

Students are hereby encouraged to acquaint themselves with the sexual harassment policy of their institutions, must be bold to report such cases to the appropriate offices and avail themselves to its grievance resolution procedures.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

