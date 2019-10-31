Private universities asked to stop needless competitions

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Eduication, Professor Kwesi Yankah has said the needless competition from mentoring institutions is the reason some private universities are struggling to stand on their feet and become autonomous.

The Minister made the rtenmarks was at the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG) handover and induction ceremony.

The ceremony was on the theme ‘Academic Freedom: Ensuring the Autonomous and Effective Running of Private Universities’ at the Pentecost University (Penvas) in Accra.

Professor Yankah said: ”“For now the issue of academic freedom also emerges within the contest of private universities where freedoms appear under siege in the light of various regulations impeding growth and adversely affecting rights to award their own degrees.

“Let me emphasize that even though the regulations and accreditation and the award of charter to award degrees constrain the growth and development of universities, particularly private universities. These regulations only marginally affects academic freedom and do not curtail the rights of universities and students therein.

“These regulations only affect academic universities and students. No issue of academic censorship of any university has so far come to our attention. What has attracted attention is the regulations by way of current policies which constrain the private sector indeed private universities once accredited must ascertain their autonomy in exercising their freedom to award their own degrees.”

“We have fought this battle since our participation in the governance of Ghana with the universities through central university. And over the period that I was chairman, of the council of the independent union and since I have been part of government, the ministry of education has take steps to dismantle the system of accreditation in chartering that has openly oppressed against private universities,” he added.

