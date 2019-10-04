Prez charges MIIF Board to raise local players in mining sector

President Akufo Addo has instructed the first Governing Board of the newly instituted Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) to use the financial resources entrusted to them to raise indigenous players in the mining sector, which has previously been dominated by international corporations.

Speaking to the nine (9) member Governing Board at the Jubilee House after administering the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to them, Akufo-Addo said, after a century of mining in Ghana, there was no significant local Ghanaian player in the industry and this, he indicated, was not good enough.

“Hopefully this fund, when properly managed and selectively invested, will over the period of time erase that image and give us a new architecture in the mining industry which includes significant Ghanaian players,” the President said in his address.

“It shouldn’t be the case that Newmount, Anglo gold Ashanti and all these others are the only players in the Ghanaian industry.”

He charged them to be prudent and use funds judiciously.

“These monies belong to the people of Ghana and they are counting on you to use it judiciously, prudently and also with some imagination,” he said.

“The operation of this fund could be a very critical step in the development and transformation of our economy.”

Chairman of the Governing Board, Gorge Mireku Duker pledged to the president that they will not fail him.

“South Africa for example, has developed because the mining companies there are owned by South Africans. Ghanaians, we are lacking this perspective and that is why this, your vision, to ensure that the local content aspect of this field is really moved by this board and we are going to go by that charge,” Mr. Duker said.

The members of the Governing Board are George Mireku Duker, Chairman; Hon Yaw Baah, Chief Executive Officer of the MIIF; Mrs. Felicia Ashley, Representative of the Ministry of Finance; Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Mr. Amiishadai Owusu – Amoah, the Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue Division of GRA; Ms Naana Dufie Addo, President’s nominee; Kow Essuman, President’s nominee, and Mrs. Antoinette Kwofie, also a nominee of the President. The ninth member who is supposed to be a representative of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is yet to be appointed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

