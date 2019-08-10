President renames University of Energy and Natural Resources after Dr Busia

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani in the Bono Region is to be named after the late Prime Minister of the Second Republic, Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

He made the announcement at the 4th Congregation of the University in Sunyani today, August 10, 2019.

“Following the decision taken by the University’s Council on August 3, 2018, the university will be named after one of the illustrious sons of the region, Professor K.A Busia after the decision had received Parliamentary approval “, he stated amidst applause.

A representative of the Wenchi Traditional Council, the hometown of the late K.A Busia, Akyeamehene Nana Damoah Koasane Adese-Poku Kofabaye thanked the university and the President for the honour done their son.

Source: Graphic.com

