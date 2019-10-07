President Akufo-Addo on a two-day visit to Bono Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived in Sunyani Monday morning to begin a two-day visit to the Bono Region.

He was met at the forecourt of the Regional House of Chiefs by placard bearing student nurses, a cross-section of the people amid chants, drumming and singing.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to inspect ongoing projects and cut swords for new ones, particularly road projects.

With President Akufo-Addo for the tour are the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Roads and Highway, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, and the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffuor Awuah.

Source: Graphic Online

