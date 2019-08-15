Latest News

President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Tamale Airport Phase 2 Project; To Be Completed In 30 Months

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 15th August 2019, cut the sod for the commencement of the 2nd Phase of the Tamale Airport project.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the construction of an ultra-modern terminal building, together with a multi-purpose Hajj facility, and other ancillary facilities, will provide the needed impetus for increased economic and trading activities, and will reinforce the status of Tamale as a sub-Saharan hub for flights to and from neighbouring West African countries and the Sahel Region.

The Tamale International Airport, when completed, will also serve as a complement to the Accra Kotoka International Airport. Significantly, it is also expected that the completion of the project will make Tamale the centre of Hajj-related activities in the country, and will facilitate seamless travels from Ghana directly to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage to Mecca.

The President told the gathering that the 2nd Phase of the Tamale Airport project, estimated at a cost of $70 million, is expected to be completed in thirty (30) months.

It will encompass the following elements design for the scope of works; construction of a modular airport terminal building of approximately 5,000 square metres, which is expandable in the future; construction of a Hajj facility of approximately 1,000m2; construction of a single carriageway access road; construction of landside and airside infrastructure adapted to the terminal size; and construction of water, power and sewerage infrastructure deemed necessary for normal operations.

“Funding for this project has been secured, made possible by facilities from UK Export Finance and KfW IPEX-Bank of Germany, for which we are grateful. Advance mobilization has been processed for payment to the contractors,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, “Thirty months is thirty months, and the contractors must deliver the project on schedule to avoid any cost overruns. Compensation has been paid to all persons and groups affected by this project, and, so, we anticipate a very smooth project cycle.”

As part of Government’s resolve to increase domestic aviation activities, the President indicated that a host of other projects are on-going, and these include Phases 2 and 3 of Kumasi Airport, and the rehabilitation of Sunyani Airport.

“In addition to the development of infrastructure for the domestic aviation sector, the elimination, in 2017, by Government of the 17.5% VAT on domestic ticket sales has reduced the cost of tickets, and doubled the frequency of domestic air travels. We are determined to boost the domestic aviation industry,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo urged the operators and regulators of the country’s airports, as well as the Lands Commission, to sit up and ensure that lands, belonging to the country’s airports, are managed properly and duly protected, not only for future projects of expansion, but also for safeguarding lives and property.

To Yaa Na Mahama Abukari II, who was present at the event, the President stated that “I assure you that this project is a sign of greater things to come for Tamale and the Northern Region and, indeed, for the whole nation. Government’s commitment to the development of all parts of Ghana, without discrimination, is absolute.”

